SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “Heat hypothesis” is the idea that when temperatures rise, so do crime rates. Nicer weather prompts more people to go outside, creating an opportunity for dispute.

Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, Bossier City Police Department, said these increased rates are usually based on emotion.

“Things like road rage incidents or even some levels of fights, outdoor parties,” Cavanaugh said. “Fourth of July coming up, people are outside. Normally there’s alcohol involved and then you add some heat on top of that, you do have kind of a recipe for some sort of crimes to happen.”

The heat tends to bring discomfort and creates tension.

“So if you do tend to get upset, especially in a road rage type incident, even if it’s not your fault, just back away, catch your breath,” Cavanaugh said. “Even if you need to pull over and let the other vehicle just go on down the road, it’s not worth risking your safety over.”

Both the Shreveport and Bossier City Police Departments are using all available resources to combat the surge.

“We are stepping up our patrols in some of our higher crime areas,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon. “We do have officers who are working overtime details in those areas.”

“We actually have two officers at the department, that is their job,” Cavanaugh said. “They analyze data, they figure out what crimes are occurring and where and then that allows us to supplement patrol in that area or target patrol to those certain areas.”