Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man Friday in connection to a shooting at a Shreveport convenience store that injured two victims earlier this week.

Officers responded Monday to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of David Raines Drive at the Quick Pack Grocery Store.

When they arrived, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that a truck stopped in the middle of David Raines Drive and a suspect exited the vehicle and shot the victims standing on the corner of a nearby store.

After investigating, police determined 19-year-old Recardo Robinson to be the suspect in the shooting.

Officers arrested Robinson Friday, and he faces three counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder.