SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women are fighting for their lives, while one is expected to recover after a Saturday night shooting.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the 600 block of West 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found three women who were suffering gunshot wounds. The women, two of whom were in life-threatening condition, were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed that earlier, two of the women were engaged in an argument. Following the argument, a Honda of unknown color, appeared at the scene and opened fire.

So far, police have not identified a suspect or person of interest and the investigation continues.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.