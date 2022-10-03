A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Roderick Andrew for one count of attempted first degree murder. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An award is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man Shreveport Police believe is responsible for a September fatal shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Roderick Andrew in the fatal shooting of a man who was dropped off at Fire Station No. 9 with life-threatening injuries on Sept. 25.

Shreveport Police were first called to the fire station on reports of the shooting, but SPD detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit located the crime scene in the 2500 block of Audrey Lane.

Although the victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment, he died there later.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for this crime.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.