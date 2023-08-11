Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man and issued an arrest warrant for a teen related to a fatal shooting that killed a teen and injured another.

Police said 18-year-old Darreyon Thomas was arrested on August 11 and a warrant for the arrest of 15-year-old Kevin Davis, Jr. who police believe may armed and dangerous.

Thomas’ arrest and the warrant for Davis, Jr. came after an investigation into a shooting on July 31. SPD officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Poland Street just after 3 a.m.

Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims, 17-year-old A’Jaylus Harris was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thomas was arrested by the SPD Violent Crimes Unit and brought to Shreveport City Jail, where he is being held with no bond on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Davis, Jr. is wanted by Shreveport police for one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder related to this incident.

Anyone with information about where Kevin Davis, Jr. is should contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via P3Tips.com