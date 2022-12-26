SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after police say he opened fire into a car with children inside during a custody exchange on Christmas Day.

Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road in west Shreveport. That’s where they say 29-year-old Leighton Mash and his girlfriend were meeting up with the father of her children for a custody exchange when there was an argument.

Police say Mash got out of his car and opened fire into the other man’s vehicle with the two small children inside. The other man returned fire, but no one was hurt.

SPD says Mash ran off, but patrol officers found him a few blocks away.

Violent crimes investigators were called to the scene and collected video evidence and conducted interviews. Police are still investigating and say more charges are possible.

Shreveport police note that they have a “Safe Exchange Location” at its headquarters on Texas Ave. that includes two well-lit parking spots marked by signs directly in front of the patrol desk. In addition to police presence inside and outside the building, the location is monitored by 24-hour video surveillance.

“We encourage everyone to utilize that area for child custody exchanges purchasing items from someone you do not know. There is always a desk Sergeant available to assist you and the area is under continuous video surveillance.”