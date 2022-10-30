Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Police arrested a man who allegedly opened fire at a Grambling bar Friday.

The Grambling City Police say the emergency call came in around 1:00 a.m. for a shooting at the Revelry Bar & Grill on South Service Road in Grambling, La. When officers arrived, they were told security personnel told a White male that he could not enter the bar with alcohol and that the bar was closed.

According to officials, the suspect allegedly became irritated and fired a handgun six to 8 times in the parking lot. After authorities questioned witnesses, they found the suspect at a local hotel.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Grant Alexander Godeaux. Police arrested him and transported him to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. He was charged with Illegal Carry of a Weapon, Illegal Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Assault by Drive-By Shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.