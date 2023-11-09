SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner released the identity of a man found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in a car near Hollywood Heights Park early Tuesday morning.

The victim, 27-year-old Malik R. Henderson of Shreveport was found just before 7:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of McDaniel Drive after a concerned citizen reported his condition to police.

Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Shreveport police continue to investigate this incident.

According to the coroner, Henderson’s death marks the 71st homicide in Caddo Parish since the start of the year, and the 66th inside the Shreveport City limits. This statistic includes the July 5, 2023 slaying of Terry Morris, 20, who was killed in Shreveport but was found in San Augustine County, Texas.

An autopsy was ordered.