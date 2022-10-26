MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North just before 2:30 p.m. on October 25.

According to witness statements to police, a man in a white pickup truck fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver was struck and drove himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he was interviewed by Marshall police.

The victim’s statement to the police led to the arrest of 38-year-old Demon Bray of Marshall.

Although Bray was arrested, this investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information about this shooting contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.