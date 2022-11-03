TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home.

Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the 900 block of Arizona Ave. Niederstadt fled the area, and police issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers began to collect evidence from the crime scene, they reportedly found drugs lying in the open. Narcotics officers seized over 5 lbs of marijuana and a 2.6-pound brick of powder cocaine.

Jason Niederstadt suspected of shooting in Texarkana (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) Shayana Brown facing narcotics charges in Texarkana, Texas (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Officers arrested Shayana Brown, Niederstadt’s live-in girlfriend, on Oct. 28. Authorities booked Brown into the Bi-State Jail, where her bond was set at $150,000. Both Brown and Niederstadt face charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Texarkana police say they expect Niederstadt to be transferred back to their custody soon. The drug charges will be added to his booking when he’s returned to Bowie County.