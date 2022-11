SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in south Shreveport Tuesday night.

Caddo 911 logs show a call came in just before 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 9700 block of Baird Road. The location was the scene of Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson’s campaign watch party.

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided.