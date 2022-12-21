BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road, according to BCPD. Officers were called to investigate multiple reports of shots fired at the White Oak Apartment complex and arrived to find a 35-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the lower body.

He was taken to LSU Health Shreveport for treatment, and police say his current condition is unknown.

BCPD officers surrounded an apartment where the suspect was reported to have entered, but after we were able to search the home and found no one was there.

Police are currently searching for the suspect and say this is a very active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

The shooting is the second in 24 hours at an apartment complex on Shed Road. A 43-year-old woman was found fatally wounded around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Shed Road.

