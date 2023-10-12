BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a shooting on Dudley Lane.

According to the Bossier City PD, a male victim in his 50s told officers that a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire on him while in the intersection.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No description of the suspect vehicle was provided. This is a developing story, we will update details as they are made available by the Bossier City Police Department.