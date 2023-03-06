SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Less than 12 hours after a shooting at a Shreveport skating rink left a woman dead, another possible shooting took place.

Dispatch records show police and EMS were called to the scene near the corner of Lindholm St. and Hearne Ave. just before 7:00 a.m. Officers have taped off the area, and there are multiple shell casings across the ground.

Officials have not yet released information on how the shooting occurred or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.