SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a hotel near I-20 that has sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites located at 6720 Klug Pines Road. Fourteen units are still on the scene and police are conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.