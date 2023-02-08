SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies in Shelby County are searching for a man connected to a possible homicide in Joaquin.

According to the SCSO, the incident occurred on the Doogieville Loop Wednesday.

Deputies are asking the public for help finding Carlos Caporali, a person of interest in the case. Officials believe Caporali is driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with Texas plate PVL 8948.

If you have any information on where he is, contact SCSO Lt. Chad Hooper at (936) 572-5045 or the SCSO at (936) 598-5601.

Police say no further information will be released at this time.