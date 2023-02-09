SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a person of interest in a homicide investigation is in custody.

Authorities say they found Carlos Caporali just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Carlos Caporali wanted in connection with murder investigation (Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement reported that a 10-year-old boy discovered 32-year-old Yuri Diana Barahona Garduza deceased at her home on Wednesday morning. When authorities arrived at the scene on the Doogieville Loop in Joaquin, they found four children at home. They were uninjured.

Caporali, the stepfather of the children, was missing for several hours. Officials found the vehicle he was driving, a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10, in Tyler, Texas around 3:00 p.m. At that time he was still on the run.

Officials say more information will be released at a later time.