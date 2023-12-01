UVALDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The self-proclaimed ex-girlfriend of the Robb Elementary mass shooter has been arrested after allegedly making continuous threats to the Uvalde community.

Victoria Gabriela Rodriguez-Morales was arrested Tuesday on 13 counts of threatening interstate communications, federal records show.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated that since 2020, the FBI and U.S. Secret Service had been investigating a series of violent threats directed at public institutions, officials and citizens of Uvalde from a person in Puerto Rico.

(Photo: U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico)

The investigation identified the suspect as Rodriguez-Morales, who was described as a young female resident of Puerto Rico.

According to the complaint, she had been investigated beginning in 2018 in Texas for the same types of threats.

The investigation revealed that Rodriguez-Morales and her mother had previously resided in Uvalde. During that time, she was placed in custody of a juvenile center and sent email threats to kill public officials, shoot schools, and kill teachers, the complaint stated.

As a condition of her release from juvenile supervision, she and her family relocated to Puerto Rico.

According to the complaint, many of the threats reference the shooting at Robb Elementary by gunman Salvador Ramos, which resulted in the death of 19 students and two teachers.

Rodriguez-Morales was identified as the operator of the Instagram account Pilon_Gaby.

(Photo: U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico)

One comment by the account states:

“Salvador wasn’t alone, he just dint wait for the right time. The time i told him Were all MAD HERE … We were suposed to commit that massacre together.”

She then allegedly commented on a post by the City of Uvalde, which stated that the victims deserved to die.

“I’m glad tho that my ex could accomplish something we both wanted to do,” the comment stated.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter was killed in the Uvalde shooting, ran to become mayor of Uvalde. A Gmail account with the username schoolshooter7878, believed to be operated by Rodriguez-Morales, sent a threat to a Uvalde CISD account.

“If Mata Rubio wins the election I will kill her,” the email stated.

(Photo: U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico)

The document includes other violent threats and references to Ramos being her ex-boyfriend that were made using Gmail, Instagram, Facebook and Kick.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at least one of her threats resulted in the temporary closing of a school in Texas.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has no tolerance for illegal threats, especially threats that target people who are the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow in the release. “We hope that this arrest brings a sense of peace to those who were targeted by the defendant.”

A detention hearing for Rodriguez-Morales is scheduled for Friday morning. Each of the 13 counts carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.