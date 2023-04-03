All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says a second trucker involved in a road rage incident on I-49, captured in a viral video, is in custody.

Deputies booked Trebor Hendrix, of Grand Prarie, TX, into the DeSoto Detention Center Monday morning. He is charged with reckless operation with no accident and felony aggravated obstruction of a highway.

The video was posted to Facebook by a user who witnessed the double-axle drivers swerving toward one another and blocking the other’s passage. Officials say investigators contacted Hendrix following the incident and he agreed to return and turn himself in.

Another suspect, Omar Berrios Martinez, was booked in the De Soto Detention Center Wednesday and his semi-truck was towed.

The incident remains under investigation.