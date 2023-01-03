IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) — A second teen died Tuesday morning from gunshot wounds as a result of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Idabel.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that a 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, and died at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a statement by the OSBI, a fight between two teenagers occurred at 2501 Southeast Washington St. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 4:30 a.m. One teen involved in the altercation was reported to have retrieved a long gun and fired shots into the air.

The group of teenagers then got into a truck, and the juvenile with the long gun fired into the truck striking three teens as they were leaving.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say a juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene and a third teenager suffered superficial wounds and is expected to recover. The suspect, also a juvenile, is in custody.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. The OSBI, FBI, Idabel Police Department, and the Choctaw Nation are working on this investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, a report will be forwarded to the appropriate prosecuting attorney to determine charges.