TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen sought by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in connection with the shooting that injured a Texas A&M Texarkana baseball player turned himself in according to booking records.

Bi-State jail records show that 17-year-old Kamauri Butler was booked on May 1 under the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say 20-year-old Demarco Banks turned himself in and was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

The arrests are related to the shooting on Saturday afternoon near Springlake Park. Police said they received several calls of shots fired and a 911 call that described a baseball player at the park had collapsed and may have been shot.