TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana police say they have arrested another suspect in connection to a 2009 murder “cold case.”

According to police, an arrest warrant was obtained for 34-year-old Joshua Murphy last year after detectives developed evidence about his involvement in the murder of Rickey Lee Dorsey Jr.

Dorsey was found lying in the street in the 1600 block of Apple St. by two passersby on Oct. 7, 2009. He had been shot several times and later died at the hospital.

Murphy was located and arrested last week by detectives. His bond was set at $1 million.

Just last month, police also arrested Charles Madlock in connection to the murder after he finished a sentence at the Arkansas Department of Corrections for separate charges.

Both men are now being held in the Bi-State Jail.