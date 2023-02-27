SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police confirmed Monday that a second person involved in a drive-by shooting died of their wounds.

Officers found one man dead, and two others injured inside a grey Charger after a shooting on Rainbow Dr. Sunday. Officials say that suspects in a grey Camaro opened fire at the other vehicle just after 1:20 p.m. and then fled.

The two men were taken to the hospital for treatment, where one later died of his wounds. Police say the other man’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Authorities later confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle was stolen.

Shreveport police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Tips can also be submitted through their P3Tips app.