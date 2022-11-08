KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week.

A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to the school, a polling place for Precincts K007A and K007B in Jefferson Parish. No students were at school on Tuesday due to the election.

Details on how Tuesday’s threat transpired were not disclosed. This comes after another threat was made to Kenner Discovery on Thursday when police say a robocaller threatened the campus with a bomb if the school did not make its demands for bitcoin.

KPD says detectives are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

As police continue to investigate the incident, the Secretary of State has changed the polling place to Audubon Elementary (200 W. Loyola Dr.) in Kenner. Anyone with any questions about their polling place should contact the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at 800-883-2805.