All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe mother was arrested after her daughter showed up to school with makeup covering what a school nurse found to be a black eye.

On January 11, 2023, at 11:20 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a school about a battery on a juvenile student. When they arrived, the school’s nurse told police she noticed a 5-year-old student had makeup covering their eye.

According to the nurse, the student complained that their eye was hurting and initially advised that they fell off their bike and landed on a rock. The student then changed their story and mentioned that their father allegedly punched them in the face after the student fixed a sandwich.

Before the student made the sandwich, their father told the student not to eat any food. According to police, the student’s mother was in a bedroom during the incident and advised the student to go to bed after the assault.

Before the student arrived, their mother allegedly placed makeup over the student’s black eye. Police then went to the home to speak with the child’s mother, 36-year-old Felicia Brown.

According to Brown, she did not know what happened to the student’s eye and advised that the student fell out of bed. Brown then hesitated to answer questions about her boyfriend’s involvement in the alleged assault. As officers questioned Brown, they detected a strong marijuana odor in the home and found two bags of marijuana along with several ends of smoked blunts.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Brown was charged with Cruelty to Juveniles and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under the Age of 17.