SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says several residents’ SNAP benefits were compromised recently.

According to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, this is part of a statewide problem.

Officials say some victims in Sabine Parish appear to have had their benefits used at a grocery store in Texas. The Many Police Department is also investigating complaints of victim benefits used in Texas.

The SPSO is investigating and gathering evidence. Sheriff Mitchell residents to check their SNAP benefits balance. If you notice something you did not authorize, report it to the DCFS or your local law enforcement agency.

Authorities are cautioning everyone to keep their SNAP benefit information confidential and never give their card number or PIN to anyone.