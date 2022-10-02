SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies are in the process of unraveling a theft involving multiple firearms, ammunition and magazines along with other items, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.

It began Sept. 23, when the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified that there was a vehicle in the Red River near Coushatta registered to a man who lives on Boleyn Road in northeast Sabine Parish.

Sabine Parish deputies and detectives went to the victim’s property and noticed his travel trailer and shop had been burglarized. They notified the victim, who was working away from home, and he returned to work with the authorities.

The victim told investigators he was missing three gun safes containing more than 100 firearms, countless ammunition and magazines, along with several other items. He was able to provide serial numbers for all the firearms, and they were entered into the Nation Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.

SPSO detectives traveled to Red River Parish to examine the truck, and located the three safes in the bed of the truck and a few firearms in the cab.

The safes had been pried open and all the firearms and ammunition were gone. Detectives continued the investigation and were able to develop possible suspects and locations of the stolen items.

They obtained search warrants for residences and digital data as well as arrest warrants for suspects, some were juveniles. Several firearms, numerous ammunition and magazines, illegal narcotics, burglary tools, cellular devices, and other items were located and seized during the searches.

The firearms, ammunition, and magazines matched the items taken from the victim’s property.

SPSO Chief Deputy Brad Walker said the Sheriff’s Office is using local, state, and federal resources in this investigation, adding that internal federal task force members have proven vital in this case.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrest warrants and search warrants will be obtained, Mitchell said.

Mitchell encouraged anyone who has purchased a firearm, ammunition, or magazines from any individual lately to contact the Sheriff’s Office. He said the items may very well be stolen and anyone who has one would be in possession of a stolen firearm or other stolen items.

Our number one goal right now is to locate and retrieve all these stolen guns.

If anyone has any information about this burglary, locations of these firearms, or possible suspects, please contact Sabine CID at 318-590-9475 or submit an anonymous tip through our Sabine Parish Sheriff App.