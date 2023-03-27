All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

POWHATAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Sabine Parish man Sunday.

Around 12:32 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Willa Point Apartments on the 1400 block of La. Hwy 1 North in Powhatan, La. They discovered a private vehicle was taking the victim to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. Law enforcement intercepted the vehicle and escorted them to the medical center.

Shooting at Willa Point Apartments in Powhatan, La. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses told investigators that 20-year-old Jacoby Javon “Cobi” Forte, of Mansfield, shot the victim with a handgun and fled. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner pronounced the victim, 19-year-old Jalan Dunte McGee of Zwolle, La, dead at 1:56 p.m. He says McGee died from one or more gunshot wounds to the upper body.

His body is being taken to a Shreveport Forensic Pathology Office for an autopsy.

The court issued arrest warrants for Forte. He is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. He is on felony probation; he was convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm in March 2023.

Officials say Forte is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Contact the NPSO at (318) 352-6432 or (318) 357-7851, or contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can submit an anonymous tip to the Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388 or through their P3Tips app.

Forte is 6’02”, weighs 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Mansfield, Stanley, and Zwolle in DeSoto and Sabine Parishes.