RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ringgold’s Police Chief ordered a mandatory curfew for all juveniles after a drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday resulted in a man’s death.

Chief Freddie Peterson said he received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 9 informing him of shots fired at the Bienville II Apartments on Military Road.

“I met with my officers, who advised me they had a drive-by shooting, and one victim was shot.”

Chief Peterson said the victim was Javaski Jackson.

“He was shot once, transported to LSUS where he was pronounced deceased during surgery.”

Peterson said RPD officers and deputies from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office located about 20 shell casings and received information that someone driving a silver Toyota Camry pulled into the parking lot, rolled down the windows of the Camry, and opened fire as they were riding through.

“We do have some suspects that we’re looking at. We have leads, but it’s an ongoing investigation.”

The town’s Chief of Police wants the public to rest assured that Ringgold is safe.

“I know there are people concerned about safety, but we have implemented a curfew for juveniles because of the increased violence with juveniles.”

The chief said officials know males were involved in the Easter Sunday shooting.

“The juvenile ordinance has been in effect since 1976,” he said. “And I felt we needed to implement it to keep the town safe.”

He also points out that Ringgold has one of the lowest crime rates in the region–though lately there has been an increase in juvenile crime.

The chief promises he will not stop until this crime has been solved.

Curfew is from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. for juveniles in Ringgold.

Juveniles may only be out after curfew with an adult guardian.

“We’re picking them up after curfew and taking them to their parents,” said Peterson. “And after that, if they pop back out, we’re citing the juvenile. We’ll all go to district court.”

RPD is working with the BPSO on the investigation.

“We had another incident that occurred back in March, where a vehicle was shot up in a drive-by,” Peterson said. “There were no injuries involved, and at this point, we can’t say if it’s related to the Easter case. Right now we have it as a separate incident.”

Peterson said leads could help solve this crime, but those leads must come from the public.

“Every piece of information is important,” he said. “We’ll truly appreciate it if you can help us get this resolved with a conviction.”

To provide information relevant to the case, call Peterson at 318-894-4690 or dial the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-263-2215 and ask to speak to a detective.

The Chief says anonymous tips will remain anonymous.