RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ringgold police are investigating after a bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ringgold Police Department, Sabine State Bank and Trust in the 2300 block of Mill Street was robbed at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man entered the bank with a gun and demanded money from a teller. Witnesses in the bank say the man ran out and the bag exploded with a dye pack.

Officials recovered the money left in the bag, the gun, and the clothing the robber was wearing. No one was injured in the robbery.

Police are investigating and searching for the man.