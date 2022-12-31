IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

Few details are available so far, but hospital CEO Brian Whitfield said in a statement that the arrival of the victims around 4:39 a.m. prompted a brief lockdown as a safety precaution.

Whitfield confirmed two of the victims were 19-year-old males and the other was a 14-year-old male. One died, another is in critical condition and has been taken to another hospital. The third was treated and released.

“This event is tragic. This morning, our hearts are heavy and we are lifting the victims and their families up,” Whitfield said.

The hospital coordinated with law enforcement and the lockdown was ordered lifted at 8:10 a.m.

“Prayers for all McCurtain County families, first responders, medical staff, law enforcement and dispatchers during a time of need,” the McCurtain County Sheriffs’ Office posted on its Facebook page, confirming deputies responded to assist Idabel police in an incident that took place at Catfish King inside Idabel city limits.

According to MCSO, the investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Idabel PD, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI.

KTAL News has reached out to the OSBI for comment.