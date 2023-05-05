HOUMA, La. (WGNO) The mother of a 5-year-old child is behind bars on accusations of child abuse reported by a Houma area school.

The Houma Police Department received a call at about 11:30 a.m. on May 2 from personnel at a West Houma School, reporting apparent abuse done to one of the students. Investigation revealed that the child’s mother, Amanda Henderson reportedly became upset “with issues in her life” and intentionally burned the child with a cigarette.

Henderson has been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a charge of Felony Cruelty to a Juvenile. The young child has since been removed from the home and placed in the care of a family member.