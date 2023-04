SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man found shot to death in his Queensborough home

According to the coroner, 57-year-old John Anthony Crosby was found by concerned relatives Sunday just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Catherine Street.

The coroner identified Crosby through fingerprint comparison. Shreveport police continue to investigate this shooting.