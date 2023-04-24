OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Oil City man has pleaded guilty to charges incurred after the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office handed over his case to Louisiana State Police.

Anthony Joseph Remedes, 39, confessed to LSP that he viewed pornography containing juveniles as young as 1-year-old.

Remedes appeared before 1st Judicial District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court in Caddo Parish and pleaded guilty before the trial was to begin. Remedes admitted to three counts of pornography involving juveniles by possessing three videos of juveniles under the age of 13 performing sexual acts with adults.

A 2016 conviction of attempted possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 had previously landed Remedes on the list of registered sex offenders.

Sentencing, for the charges Remedes pleaded guilty to on Monday, is set for June 26, when Remedes will face 10 to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on each count.

Second offenders such as Remedes are subject to the habitual offender bill. If the 1st Judicial District determines him to be a second-time offender for sexual crimes where victims in both offenses were under the age of 13, Remedes will be imprisoned for life, without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.