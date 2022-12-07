CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An aspiring rapper from Bossier City was convicted for fatally shooting his uncle while traveling from Shreveport to Tennessee to visit family.

According to court records, 22-year-old Traveion Fields was traveling with his grandmother and uncle on I-49 near Gilliam when he shot his uncle, Alan Jefferson, in the back of the head at point-blank range without warning.

Fields’ grandmother, Debra Douglas, and Jefferson picked Fields up in Bossier City on January 14, 2021.

As the trio traveled along I-49, Fields unexpectedly pulled a weapon and shot Jefferson.

He tried to convince his grandmother to dump Jefferson’s body and drive on. Douglas did not continue going to Tennessee and was attacked and choked by Fields. She was able to stop the car, and Fields ran away.

Douglas drove Jefferson to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead.

When Caddo Parish Deputies arrested Fields, he gave several untruthful accounts of what happened in the car that morning, including placing the blame on his grandmother; but finally confessed to shooting Jefferson.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before they returned a unanimous verdict.

Fields was a local rap artist who performed under the name Auto-Tray. His music was criticized on the Youtube channel Ratchet City for its violent content. The channel’s hosts claimed Auto-Tray’s music instigated violent criminal activity in Shreveport.

Fields will face a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of the sentence when he returns to Judge Hathaway’s courtroom on January 26.