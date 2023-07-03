All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

HARLETON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texas Rangers are investigating a police chase where a man was reportedly wounded after firing on a Harrison County deputy.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a notice from the Gladewater Police Department around 9:24 p.m. Sunday that an aggravated assault suspect may be in their jurisdiction. Officials issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, Robert Daniel Smith of Longview, Texas, and believed he may be attempting to hide out in the area.

At approximately 11:41 p.m., an HCSO deputy found the suspect’s vehicle in the First Community Baptist Church parking lot on Sid Craver Rd. and FM 2208 in Harleton. Authorities say Smith was inside the vehicle and tried to strike the patrol unit as he drove away. He turned northbound onto FM 2208 and led the deputy on a chase.

Around one minute into the chase, the suspect reportedly opened fire on the deputy, striking the patrol unit. The pursuit continued into Marion County for about one mile before the suspect made a U-turn and allegedly drove toward the deputy head-on.

The deputy returned fire as the suspect’s vehicle came towards him.

After a brief standoff, Smith surrendered to law enforcement. Authorities took Smith into custody and transported him to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officials say criminal charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Texas Rangers.

In a statement Monday, the HSCO said they are cooperating with the Gladewater Police Department to assist in the investigation. They say more information will not be released until the Rangers’ investigation is completed.