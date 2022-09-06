Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that 39-year-old Katherine Ann George allegedly chased the victim with a broom and knife.

According to police, George ran inside an apartment once they arrived at the location. Police entered the apartment and the homeowner mentioned they did not give George permission to enter their home. Officers then made contact with George and she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

George was then placed in handcuffs and evaluated by medical staff due to her having a seizure. Once medical staff noticed George allegedly faked the seizure, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

While en route to the Ouachita Correctional Center, George allegedly advised officers that she had a gun and was going to shoot them. George was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer, and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

She was placed on a $22,000 bond.