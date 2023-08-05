Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is wanted by police as a suspect in the shooting that left a 15-year-old with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Marquette Street.

When responding units arrived they found a male teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, first responders brought him to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment.

Omareon Spann wanted by SPD (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SPD Violent Crimes investigators were able to identify 18-year-old Omareon Spann as the suspected shooter. They secured an arrest warrant for Spaan on Thursday listing one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal property damage.

Police urge Spann to turn himself in and also ask anyone with information on Spann’s location should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or by the P3Tips app.

Shreveport police said Spann should be considered armed and dangerous.