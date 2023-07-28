SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens suspected of a shooting that injured two others at a convenience store were arrested, according to Shreveport police.

Police arrested 18-year-old Mazai Wiggins and a 16-year-old they identified as the shooter in the incident that happened on July 21 just after 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Stoner Avenue. According to SPD, Wiggins was the passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Mazai-Wiggins, 18 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

When officers arrived at the location, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the upper body, and the other was shot at least once in the lower leg. Both men were brought to Ochsner LSU for treatment.

Video evidence and witness statements helped police gather valuable evidence that led the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office and Caddo Parish Juvenile Probation Office to assist SPD with locating the suspects.

Both suspects were interviewed and booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder. This is an ongoing investigation but SPD said additional charges are expected.