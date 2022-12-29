Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for the public’s help finding and arresting a woman they say used a co-worker’s debit card information without permission and went on a spending spree.

Kenya Moore of Texarkana is wanted on a felony warrant for fraudulent use of debit card information. (Source: Texarkana, Texas Police Department)

Kenya Moore is wanted on a felony warrant for fraudulent use of debit card information after she allegedly used the stolen information to make 23 Cash App transactions in just five days.

Police say the victim noticed the unauthorized charges back in October, but she knew the actual card wasn’t missing because it was still in her purse. When she started looking into it, she discovered that most of the unauthorized transactions were made under the Cash App account name of a co-worker and the others to a relative of that same co-worker.

“Suspecting that Moore would have had to have somehow gotten her hands on the victim’s card while they were both at work,” TTPD said in a Facebook post this week in an appeal for leads on Moore’s whereabouts. “Detective Smith contacted the victim’s employer and asked if they happened to have any video of the breakroom, where the victim said she routinely hid her purse while working). They did! Moore could be seen on the video opening up the filing cabinet where the purse was and going through it when she was alone in the room. The Cash App transactions started later that same day. Moore suddenly walked off the job a few days after the transactions started and never came back.”

TTPD says Det. Smith spent the next few weeks trying to get Moore to return his calls until he finally heard from her in late November after he’d reached out to her family members several times to deliver messages to her. At the end of their conversation, he told her that he would be getting a warrant for her arrest, and she agreed to turn herself in on December 7.

But police say Moore never showed up and has been dodging them ever since.

Anyone who knows where Moore can be found is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Police say credit card theft can happen even before you know you have been hit, and it’s usually a crime of opportunity.

“Usually from people’s purses like say you have your vehicle, and you leave your purse laying out in the open, your doors not locked, they’re going to target those types of vehicles,” said TTPD Sgt. Kim Weaver.

She says leaving your credit cards out in the open makes it easier for thieves to take advantage.

“Once the card is taken it’s just within a matter of minutes, they start hitting stores and making purchases before the card can be turned off.”

But there are ways to protect yourself.

“Just always guard your property purses, if you’ve got your credit card, not even just purses, but wallets and things like that, anywhere you’ve got your credit card, don’t give your information out over the telephone if somebody contacts you.”

If you do become a victim, you will need to contact your bank right away and get the card canceled. You should also let the bank and the police know if there are any transactions made on the card after it was stolen.