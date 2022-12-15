Thieves use UHaul truck to steal hundreds of gallons of gas (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel.

According to police, the suspects targeted the Skaggs Country Store at 3070 U.S. Highway 82, bypassing security measures to steal over 800 gallons of diesel fuel.

Police say the suspects used a newer Chevy truck and a large U-Haul moving van.

Anyone who can provide information to assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149 or 903-628-6815.