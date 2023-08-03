Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after threatening to shoot a repossession agent Thursday morning.

According to Shreveport police 22-year-old Ladarius Madison was arrested after officers responded to an armed person call in the 8500 block of Edgewood Place just before 10 a.m.

Dispatch informed police that Madison was armed with a handgun and threatening to shoot a repo agent who was at the home to repossess a vehicle from the home.

Patrol officers arrested Madison and he was booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. No one was injured.