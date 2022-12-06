Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man believed to be responsible for a violent robbery was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Police say 33-year-old Willie Mandigo was arrested at the intersection of Line Avenue and Gideon Street by members of the SPD Tactical Robbery Unit shortly after the robbery.

According to police, Mandigo’s arrest came after officers responded to a call in the 600 block of East 70 Street around 8:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple cuts to his hands and arms due to Mandigo beating him with a tree branch.

Investigators determined that the victim was attacked at the store on East 70, and the suspect took his keys. A good Samaritan watched the events unfold and later assisted the victim and retrieved items stolen by the suspect.

Mandigo is charged with one count of armed robbery and booked into Shreveport City Jail.

The victim was brought to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.