SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police said they arrested a man wanted for multiple counts of aggravated battery.

Police said 27-year-old Deon Wesley was arrested on August 30 for a shooting that injured two people in the 9000 block of Candlestick Lane. Detectives found that the victims were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with Wesley, father to one of the victim’s children.

Witnesses told police that during the altercation, Wesley retrieved a firearm and fired shots at the victims, striking them.

Wesley was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of second-degree aggravated battery, one count of simple property damage, and one count of being an in-state fugitive.