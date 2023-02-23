SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect they say shot a man near the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade route on Saturday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, an altercation broke out around 6:15 p.m. at Clyde Fant Pkwy. and Odom during the parade. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators determined he was in an altercation with Antoine Ball when Ball pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot, striking the victim.

Ball is wanted for one count of reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic.

The SPD asks that anyone with information on where Ball is, contact them at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through their app, P3Tips.