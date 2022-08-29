CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to search for a man who escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday evening.

Officials said that 44-year-old Charles Obin Spraberry broke out of the jail on Monday night around 7:45 p.m. and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Spraberry produced a knife that he made in jail, assaulted a male jailer, then made his way to the booking area in an area in front of the facility. He then forced a female employee to open the door leading to outside and fled on foot.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Cass County Deputies were called to the jail and established a perimeter to search for Spraberry. Track dogs with TDPS were not able to find a solid trail to follow and the United States Marshals were called to aid in the search.

Spraberry was arrested in March in relation to the shooting death of two people found shot to death in a burned-out trailer home. He was found in Beauregard Parish following a two-day manhunt.

Spraberry was charged with multiple felonies that include sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white boxer shorts

If you see Spraberry or have any information, authorities say to call 911 immediately.