SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating a fatal carjacking at an apartment complex in Shreve City.

Police say a shooting was reported just before 1:45 a.m. at 3215 Knight Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified him as 44-year-old Kristopher T. Lewis; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses on the scene told investigators that the man and his female companion were sitting in her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex when two armed individuals knocked on the car windows demanding money.

The man and woman in the vehicle told them they had no money and were taken out of the vehicle by the individuals who shot the man multiple times. The perpetrators fled in the victim’s car, which police found burned.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3 immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or through their app P3Tips.

Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum $2,000.00 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for this crime.