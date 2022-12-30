Police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge in Shreveport that left one person wounded Friday evening. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are looking for the gunman in a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.

Officers are still on the scene and in the area looking for the gunman.

