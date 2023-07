SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that injured one and fatally wounded a second victim.

According to police, two men were traveling in a vehicle when it was fired upon by gunfire around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Malcolm Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening. His passenger died on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.