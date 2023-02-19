BERNICE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Bernice police officers and Union Parish deputies say that several people attending a bonfire event were struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. law enforcement responded to the scene at the intersection of Willis Reed St. and W. 2nd St. There were five people in total that were struck by the vehicle, and the car was discovered in a nearby ditch.

Before Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, Bernice police officers found a male victim nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. UPSO deputies, along with the Bernice police officers, provided first aid to the injured people.

The five injured pedestrians were transported to local hospitals to receive treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the gunshot victim was the driver of the vehicle that struck the five victims. The driver was suffering from serious injuries and was taken to a Shreveport trauma center.

A crime scene was established, and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Division deputies continue to investigate this incident. At this time, there is no suspect information available. More details will be released as the investigation continues.